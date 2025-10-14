Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations, is turning up the flavor in Medina with the announcement of its newest restaurant. The brand’s second Northeast Ohio location – and the second for franchise partner Carl Albright – is slated to open in the second quarter of 2026 at 4136 Pearl Rd., Medina, OH, in a stand-alone building formerly home to Fiesta Jalapeños. Situated directly in front of Home Depot with prime visibility, the 3,778-square-foot restaurant is set to become Medina’s newest hotspot for brunch lovers.

Albright, with partners Dave Ost and Ken Troutman, introduced Ohio to the brand with the opening of Vicious Biscuit Montrose in May 2024 and is thrilled to expand his fast-casual breakfast/brunch footprint.

“Opening our first Vicious Biscuit in Montrose was an incredible experience, and the community response has been overwhelming,” said Albright. “Medina has everything and continues to grow, so we just knew it was the perfect place for our second location. We’re looking forward to bring the Vicious Biscuit breakfast revolution here and create another spot where friends and families can gather around the table for our unrivaled Southern hospitality and irresistible biscuit entrees.”

Guests can look forward to Vicious Biscuit’s signature biscuit creations like The Vicious, Fat Boy, The Flame Thrower, and Hen Solo, along with shareable Southern favorites including Sweet Puppies, Beignets, and Shrimp & Grits. Bunch fans will also find the brand’s beloved “Jam Bar” featuring signature jams and house-made butters. It also serves-up mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice – amongst other concoctions. Healthier breakfast options – including both a healthy and gluten-free menu – will be found on the menu too.

These flavors coupled with Vicious Biscuit’s warm, attentive service highlight the brand’s multi-generational appeal in making brunch fun for guests of all ages.

“Carl and his partners played a pivotal role in bringing the very first Vicious Biscuit franchise to life in Montrose; and his passion for the brand – including its success – has been clear from the start,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “We’re excited to see him continue that journey by opening in Medina and helping us grow our presence across Northeast Ohio.”