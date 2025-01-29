Vicious Biscuit, the Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion, ended 2024 as hot as it started. It opened its second overall franchise store in Gonzales, LA – the first Vicious Biscuit location in the state; launched two limited-time seasonal menus; conducted a successful fundraising drive through its corporate locations to aid in hurricane recovery efforts; increased its support of military and first responders; and continued to receive award recognition.

Vicious Biscuit’s next significant expansion move occurred on Sat., Nov. 16 in Gonzales, LA, a suburb of Baton Rouge. This marks the brand’s first location in Louisiana and the second overall franchise store to successfully open. At the helm were franchise parnters, Zach Trujillo and Chris Miller, who also own three Crumbl cookie franchises.

“Zach and Chris followed our exact blueprint for franchisees to succeed,” said George McLaughlin, Vicious Biscuit CEO. “From store buildout to delivering the utmost in Southern hospitality and everything in between, they embody all that is Vicious Biscuit. They also proved the overall portability of our brand.”

Vicious Biscuit added three new locations in 2024: Columbia, SC (April); Akron, OH (June); and Gonzales, LA (November). McLaughlin continued, “Each one of these markets is entirely different from the other, but we’ve been able to design a strong, recognizable brand where our main consistency is delivering Southern hospitality and downright unique and delicious biscuit entrees. This only helps support our effort in taking the brand into other markets.”

Currently, Vicious Biscuit has commitments for 47 franchise locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia over the next five years.

Unleashing Seasonal Flavors

Vicious Biscuit also draws a devoted following of breakfast fanatics with its irresistable over-the-top biscuit creations and unrivaled Southern hospitality. While it’s menu is full of fierce flavors and imaginative combinations, the brand enjoys rolling out seasonal, limited-time items throughout the year.

In time for Fall, it offered a seasonal pumpkin menu comprised of Pumpkin Bites, Pumpkin Cream Pancakes, and a Pumpkin Spiced Latte. In time for the holiday season, Vicious Biscuit brought back its Sweet Potato Biscuit and added a Peppermint Mocha Latte and The Angry Elf handcrafted cocktail to liven up the menu even more.

Spirit Week Give Back

Thoughout the year, Vicious Biscuit conducts philanthropic efforts through its stores called Spirit Week, an imporant aspect of its corporate culture. Typically, this involves 10% of every order going back to an organization.

In October 2024, through six of its seven coporate-owned locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida, it conducted a fundraiser to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Two dollars from every purchase of Vicious Biscuit’s seasonal pumpkin bites, was donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. During this one-week period, the stores took 487 orders, equating to 3,409 pumpkin bites and $1,000 donated.

“Our hearts continue to go out to all of those affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, COO for Vicious Biscuit. “Vicious Biscuit has a store in Boone that was impacted and as a business owner, it’s important to do what we can to support any disaster relief effort – especially in our respective area. While we are considered small, we are growing and fortunate to have six other locations to harness support. Philanthropy should be a part of every business model. It’s important that we support and help to take care of the communities in which we live, work and play. It’s also something we instill through our employees and our business model. Our communities and guests know they can count on Vicious Biscuit to rise to the occasion – no pun intended.”

Additionally on Veteran’s Day, the company announced a new 20% discount for both military (active and retired) and first responders every day throughout the year. This discount increased from 10% as the company’s way of saying thank you to those who’ve served and currently serve the United States of America and keep our communities safe.

Awards and Recognition

Piggybacking on being named earlier in the year to QSR’s 28 Young Leaders to Watch list for 2024, Doinita Leahu, director of training at Vicious Bisciut, was named a 40 Under 40 honoree by the Charleston Regional Business Journal. Leahu, a native of Romania, quickly moved up the ranks at Chick-fil-A before joining Vicious Biscuit in 2021. She led the development, planning, hiring, operations and opened Vicious Biscuit’s store in Neptune Beach, FL in March 2023 as the general manager, where she also achieved the highest employee retention rate across the company. She returned to Charleston as the diretor of training in Feb. 2024 and has been instrumental in maintaining high training standards while supporting the opening of new stores. She aspires to become the first Vicious Biscuit employee to become a franchise partner.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Vicious Biscuit is full steam ahead coming into 2025. The company is looking forward to launching new seasonal LTOs and a new catering menu that includes healthier creations, and opening it’s next franchise stores in Hattiesburg, MS and Fishers, IN – amongst others – all while continuing to welcome new franchise partners to the family. Vicious Biscuit is seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutonaries and spread its Vicioius hospitality across the U.S. for all to experience. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.viciousbiscuit.com/vicious-biscuit-franchise.