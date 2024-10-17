Vicious Biscuit, the innovative fast-casual breakfast concept renowned for its distinctive Southern biscuit creations, has raised $1,000 to aid in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. This achievement was part of a week-long fundraiser from October 9-16, where $2 from every purchase of their seasonal Pumpkin Bites was directed to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Operating out of six corporate-owned locations in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Vicious Biscuit leveraged its popular breakfast and brunch menu to drive the charitable initiative. Notably, the company’s Boone, NC location, directly impacted by the storm, is currently closed for necessary repairs but is expected to reopen soon.

Amanda Kahalehoe, COO of Vicious Biscuit, expressed deep sympathy for all affected by the storm, “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene. Thankfully, all our staff are safe and we are doing everything possible to assist the community’s recovery efforts. We appreciate the incredible support from our customers who participated in the fundraiser. Their contributions help make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected.”

This initiative is part of Vicious Biscuit’s ongoing commitment to community support and engagement, highlighting the brand’s dedication to contributing positively beyond its direct business interests.