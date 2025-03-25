Forget everything you thought you knew about French toast. Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion, has flipped the script. It’s serving up a next-level brunch experience with its all-new Buttermilk Biscuit French Toast ($10), available now through April 30.

Made from scratch in-house every day, Vicious Biscuit is ensuring every ounce of its buttermilk biscuit dough is utilized. This time its pressed, dipped in a vanilla cinnamon sugar egg wash, grilled to golden-brown perfection, dusted with powdered sugar, before it’s ready to be devoured. Guests can take it up a notch by topping it with its signature blackberry or strawberry jam ($13) with whipped topping for an extra flavor punch.

And because no bold brunch is complete without a drink in hand, Vicious Biscuit is also introducing a Blackberry Smash ($12), a refreshing, slightly rebellious cocktail featuring muddled blackberries, fresh basil, lime juice, vodka, and club soda, garnished with a lime and juicy blackberries. It is smooth, crisp, and just what any brunch ordered.

“Our guests know everything we do is over the top and full of flavor so the Vicious Biscuit twist on French toast is no exception,” said Mike Ball, Vicious Biscuit vice president of operations. “We took our made-from-scratch biscuits, gave them a bold new twist, and paired them with a cocktail that screams ‘brunch goals.’ This is an experience you will not want to miss.”

This limited-time offer is available in all nine Vicious Biscuit locations, including the franchise stores in Akron, OH and Gonzales, LA and the soon-to-open Hattiesburg, MS.

“Whenever we create a new limited time offering, we always look to utilize our existing ingredients for ease of kitchen operations and waste reduction,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, Vicious Biscuit COO. “Our buttermilk biscuits are made from scratch in our kitchens every day. By creating this Vicious Biscuit spin on the classic French toast, we’ve completely eliminated our buttermilk biscuit waste. Additionally, we’re continuing to utilize our signature jams to elevate the flavor profile. We hope this proves to be a win for both our guests – first and foremost – and our operations.”