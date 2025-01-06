As the new year begins, many people focus on their health and fitness goals. To support those striving to eat better and stay on track with their resolutions – year-round – Vicious Biscuit, the Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion, offers a nutritious menu called Lightly Vicious, designed to fuel the body without sacrificing flavor.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, following a special diet, or simply looking for healthier meal choices, Vicious Biscuit offers a range of options that cater to various dietary needs, including gluten-free and low-calorie dishes. From protein-rich entrees to power bowls, there are options that promote overall well-being while delivering the fresh, bold flavors Vicious Biscuit is known for.

“We know that many of our guests will be focused on making healthier choices in the new year,” said Mike Ball, Vice President of Operations for Vicious Biscuit. “Our goal is to appeal to all guests from our over-the-top biscuit creations to the Lightly Vicious menu, so everyone can find something enjoyable on our menu. For those seeking healthy options, we make it easy with meals that are still flavorful yet support a healthy, balanced lifestyle – daily.”

Lightly Vicious Menu Highlights Include:

• New: Mile High Omelet ($9): cage-free eggs, chopped ham, red bell peppers, onions, which cheddar cheese, and cowboy candy garnish;

• Egg White Omelet ($9): egg whites, spinach, feta cheese topped with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado;

• Oatmeal Power Bowl ($11.50): oat blend, walnuts, fresh berries, cinnamon, and honey drizzle;

• Keto Bowl ($9.50): bed of spinach, sliced avocado, bacon crumbles, Roma tomato slices, sunny side up eggs, and everything seasoning; and

• Vicious Yogurt Bowl ($11.50): Vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries, honey drizzle, and cinnamon.

Guests can also take advantage of Vicious Biscuit’s Build Your Own Bowl ($9), where they can customize their meal by selecting from a variety of healthy ingredients such a spinach and lean proteins such as grilled or blackened chicken, and healthy fats.

Additionally, vegetarian options include The Fried Green ‘Maters ($9.50) and Huevos Rancheros ($11). Gluten-free biscuits ($3.50) and grilled or blackened chicken are available for any biscuit entree.