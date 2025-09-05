Cincinnati-based VB Roots, LLC is bringing Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-grown originator of bold biscuit creations, to North Cincinnati. The franchise is led by local hospitality entrepreneur Jacob Mulvey, a proven multi-unit McAlister’s Deli franchisee. The new restaurant will be located at 7240 Outfitters Way in West Chester Township. This will be the third Vicious Biscuit in Ohio and the first in the Cincinnati market, with an opening slated for Q1 2026.

Mulvey, who has successfully operated two McAlister Deli locations in Dayton since 2018, is eager to carry on his family’s tradition of restaurant excellence by expanding his portfolio into a concept developed by Vicious Biscuit Co-Founder and CEO George McLaughlin, a family friend and former colleague.

“We love the food, the people and the vibe of Vicious Biscuit,” said Mulvey. “It’s rare to find a brandn his family’s tradition of restaurant excellence by expanding his portfolio into a concept developed by Vicious Biscuit Co-Founder and CEO George McLaughlin, a family friend and former colleague. of this size to have the operational depth of a major franchise player. From the support system to training, to the level of professionalism and team empowerment, Vicious Biscuit encompasses the same core values as we operate our other restaurant brand. All the elements combined are unique, and we’re looking forward to bringing the Southern biscuit charm to Cincinnati.”

One of those core values is going above and beyond to deliver a guest experience all will want to share with family and friends. Mulvey’s leadership approach emphasizes team development and providing employees with tools for success.

Joining him in this new venture is his general manager, Arcelia Chavira, who previously led operations at Mulvey’s McAlister’s Deli restaurants and will ensure a seamless transition into Vicious Biscuit.

Mulvey’s passion for the restaurant industry started when he was young. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to become a multi-brand, multi-unit operator,” he recalled. “I spent summers traveling with my father on work trips. While he attended meetings or visited locations, I stocked shelves, made sandwiches, and ran the cash register.”

He was most fascinated by the number of people and processes involved in creating a great experience. “I noticed how diverse each team was, with individuals taking on a variety of responsibilities. Even then, I was drawn to the dynamics of teamwork and how each person brings unique strengths to the table.”

That early exposure sparked a lifelong passion. Today, Mulvey says the most rewarding part of his career is helping people find the roles where they thrive and shine.

After receiving a business management degree from Ohio University in 2010, his decision to pursue an MBA in finance at Belmont University reflected a deliberate step toward achieving his long-term vision of becoming a multi-brand, multi-unit restaurant operator.

Mulvey is also committed to balancing business success with family priorities. Opening at 7 a.m. and closing by 2 p.m. weekdays (7a-3p Friday through Sunday) will allow him and his team to enjoy a quality of life that includes family time and community involvement.

“When Jacob said he wanted to invest in Vicious Biscuit, I was ecstatic for him to become part of the family,” said McLaughlin, who created the franchise program for McAlister’s Deli in 1996 and then became the first employee to turn franchisee with 17 locations throughout South Carolina before selling in 2008. “Expanding into a brand-new market in Ohio – a state that already contains a Vicious Biscuit – makes sense. We are people first, food second and that’s exactly how Jacob and his team operate. We look forward to disrupting the breakfast and brunch scene together in Cincinnati.”