Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-grown originator of bold biscuit creations, bringing its brunch revolution to the Peach State. The brand will debut its first Georgia location in the Savannah Centre Shopping Center at 7400 Abercorn St., Unit 521, next door to the Savannah Chicken Salad Chick.

Franchise partners Kelly and Tim Paslawski are leading the charge. The Savannah natives are no strangers to the city’s thriving food scene, having successfully operated four Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Savannah, Pooler, Statesboro, and Bluffton, GA for the past decade. Their newest venture with Vicious Biscuit is perfectly positioned between Savannah’s bustling hospital corridor and vibrant midtown business district.

“Savannah has been our home for years, and we know this community loves to gather around the table,” said Tim Paslawski. “When we first tried Vicious Biscuit in Mount Pleasant, we were blown away by the flavor, the energy, and the Southern hospitality. We knew Savannah needed this experience, and we are thrilled to bring it to our neighbors.”

Guests can look forward to Vicious Biscuit’s signature biscuit creations like The Vicious, Fat Boy, The Flame Thrower, and Hen Solo, along with shareable Southern favorites including Sweet Puppies, Beignets, and Shrimp & Grits. Brunch fans will also find the brand’s beloved “Jam Bar” featuring signature jams and house-made butters. It also serves-up mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice – amongst other concoctions. Healthier breakfast options – including both a healthy and gluten-free menu – will be found on the menu too.

These flavors coupled with Vicious Biscuit’s warm, attentive service highlight the brand’s multi-generational appeal in making brunch fun for guests of all ages.

“Georgia has been on our radar from the very beginning, and there’s no better way to enter the market than with Kelly and Tim at the helm,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “Their success and roots in Savannah, combined with their passion for hospitality, make them the perfect partners to introduce our bold biscuit creations to the community. We can’t wait to shake things up in Savannah.”

The new Savannah restaurant will reflect Vicious Biscuit’s signature aesthetic, designed for both dine-in and takeout convenience, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate everything from business breakfasts to weekend brunch with friends.

Vicious Biscuit’s Savannah opening marks an exciting milestone for the brand’s growth as it plants its roots in Georgia for the very first time.