Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast brand and Southern-born originator of bold biscuit creations, is bringing its brunch revolution to Indiana. The brand will debut its first Hoosier State location in Delaware Plaza at 8711 106th St., Ste. 110 in early 2026, marking an exciting step in Vicious Biscuit’s continued growth across the Midwest.

Doing business as Biscuit Boys, LLC, local franchise partners David Dessner, Steve Wise, Scott Liberman, and Neda Smith are leading the charge to introduce the brand’s signature Southern flavors and hospitality to the greater Indianapolis market, and with Mike Pratt serving as operator. The group plans to open 10 locations across the area, with Fishers serving as its flagship.

“After visiting Vicious Biscuit’s original Mount Pleasant location, we knew right away this was something special,” said David Dessner. “From the incredible food to the energy and hospitality, it’s an experience unlike anything else. Fishers is a vibrant, growing community, and we’re excited to bring this concept to our neighbors and friends.”

The Fishers restaurant will be conveniently located in Delaware Plaza near major employers and residential neighborhoods, offering easy access for commuters and families alike. The 3,000-square-foot space will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, designed to serve everything from quick breakfasts to leisurely brunches.

“Fishers is a vibrant and welcoming community that appreciates quality and connection,” said Steve Wise, partner and local business leader. “We’re bringing an elevated, fast-casual concept with heart – a place where guests feel welcome, will enjoy great food and experience the best in Southern hospitality.”

Guests can look forward to Vicious Biscuit’s signature creations like The Vicious, Fat Boy, The Flame Thrower, and Hen Solo, along with shareable Southern favorites such as Sweet Puppies, Beignets, and Shrimp & Grits. The restaurant will also feature the brand’s popular “Jam Bar” with signature jams and house-made butters, plush freshly squeezed orange juice mimosas and a range of lighter and gluten-free options.

These signature flavors, coupled with Vicious Biscuit’s warm, attentive service, highlight the brand’s multi-generational appeal in making brunch fun for everyone.



“We are excited to bring Vicious Biscuit to Indiana,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “The Indianapolis franchise partners embody the entrepreneurial energy and hospitality-first values that define our brand. They are passionate about delivering a memorable guest experience and great food. Fishers is a perfect fit for us, and we look forward to bringing our Southern hospitality and over-the-top menu to the market.”



The new Fishers restaurant will showcase Vicious Biscuit’s signature Southern style, blending comfort and character in a space designed for both dine-in and takeout guests. With its inviting atmosphere and vibrant energy, it will be the perfect spot for everything from a weekday breakfast meeting to a relaxed weekend brunch with friends — adding a fresh new flavor to the Fishers dining scene.

Vicious Biscuit’s arrival in Fishers in early 2026 marks an exciting milestone to the brand’s national growth, strengthening its growing presence across the Midwest and bringing its bold breakfast experience to new guests throughout Indiana. Additional Midwest locations include the first franchise location in Montrose, OH (Akron), with two additional also slated to open in early 2026 in Medina and Cincinnati, OH.