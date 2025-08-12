Emerging fast-casual brand Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations, has officially launched Vicious Biscuit Rewards, a fully integrated mobile app designed to enrich guest interactions – both in-store and digitally. Seamlessly combining mobile ordering, personalized loyalty, catering, and operational analytics, the platform delivers on evolving consumer expectations and the growing need for diverse, frictionless revenue streams in modern hospitality.

Serving the Modern Guest

Today’s success hinges on satisfying two distinct audiences: the dine-in guest seeking a hospitality-rich experience and those prioritizing speed, convenience, and consistency. Vicious Biscuit Rewards meets both demands seamlessly, driving guest satisfaction and revenue growth.

“Restaurant operators must think beyond the dining room to support diverse revenue streams without compromising brand integrity,” said George McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “Vicious Biscuit Rewards strategically drives frequency, catering growth, and incremental sales while rewarding our loyal guests at every interaction.”



Loyalty with Purpose: Powered by Thanx

The Vicious Biscuit Rewards loyalty program, powered by Thanx and designed by MomentSpark, is the critical engine behind the app offering more than just points for purchases. The program is fully integrated across dine-in, delivery, pick-up, and catering, into a unified guest experience.



“Vicious Biscuit shows what’s possible when emerging brands invest in meaningful guest relationships early on,” said Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx. “Their loyalty approach extends beyond transactional rewards, offering personalized experiences and incentives that genuinely build long-term guest affinity.”



The program differentiates itself through genuine Southern generosity, including perks like a complimentary regular or gluten-free biscuit during weekday dine-ins, complemented by signature jams and house-made butters from Vicious Biscuit’s Jam Bar. It uniquely includes catering orders in its rewards ecosystem, setting a new standard in the fast-casual brunch sector.



“There are two things that guests value most today – the experience and convenience,” said Shawn Sweeney, former head of global loyalty innovation for Starbucks and now a partner at MomentSpark. “We designed this loyalty program with Vicious Biscuit to deliver their signature Southern hospitality across all guest interactions, from dine-in to catering.”



Omnichannel Access, Unified Ecosystem

Vicious Biscuit Rewards provides full digital access to the brand’s complete menu, including specialty coffee, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and gluten-free offerings, enhancing the previously limited online experience. Intuitive navigation, personalized rewards, and consistent ordering experiences across channels are now unified within a single digital ecosystem.

Integrated partnerships with OLO for unified ordering and delivery and Valutec for gift cards deliver powerful backend capabilities, ensuring real-time accuracy, operational efficiency, and seamless marketplace integration.



“Our top priority was ensuring seamless integration by delivering intuitive ordering for guests while simplifying operations for our teams,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, COO of Vicious Biscuit. “The pilot phase validated our approach: the platform significantly enhanced efficiency without friction, setting the stage for growth and consistent high-quality guest experiences.”



Building Infrastructure Before Expansion

Vicious Biscuit has always prioritized scalable systems and has extended this philosophy into its digital infrastructure. Recognizing the importance of early investments, the brand built its omnichannel platform to support both corporate and franchisee expansion.



“Early investment in a scalable digital infrastructure isn’t just strategic – it’s necessary,” said McLaughlin. “Our franchise partners now have the tools to confidently scale operations without sacrificing the quality of guest interactions.”



Sweeney added, “This digital stack not only elevates guest experiences but provides franchise operators real-time insights to drive smarter marketing decisions and incremental sales growth.”



Key Franchisee & Operational Benefits

Vicious Biscuit Rewards equips both corporate and franchise units with immediate, measurable advantages, including:

Increased guest frequency through personalized, integrated loyalty incentives.

Improved profitability via centralized order, analytics, and reduced overhead costs and third-party fees.

Real-time data insights for precise inventory and operational management.

Unified guest experiences through consistent digital menus, pricing, and ordering channels ensuring a reduction in friction across all ordering platforms and accuracy improvement.

Catering revenue growth through strategic rewards integration.



Early Results and What’s Next

Vicious Biscuit piloted the platform with clear objectives, prioritizing true integration over simple tech consolidation. Early tests confirmed operational efficiency and strong guest adoption across all channels.



“This platform is transformative for us and our franchise partners,” said Kahalehoe. “It empowers our teams with seamless, integrated tools, significantly improves operational efficiency, and deepens guest loyalty across dine-in, digital ordering, and catering which is exactly what’s needed to compete in today’s market.”



With Vicious Biscuit Rewards now live, guests signing up will receive 50 bonus points and one complimentary à la carte biscuit redeemable weekdays with any dine-in purchase.

Visit www.viciousbiscuit.com for more information or follow on Instagram @viciousbiscuits, Facebook at ViciousBiscuit1, and TikTok @viciousbiscuitchs. Download the new Vicious Biscuit Rewards app today from the App Store or Google Play.



Vicious Biscuit seeks qualified multi-unit operators to continue the growth of its breakfast revolution. Visit www.viciousbiscuitfranchise.com for franchise opportunities.