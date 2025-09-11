This fall, comfort meets over-the-top fall flavor at Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion. The brand is rolling out a limited-time menu that blends timeless biscuit classics with bold new seasonal creations.

Celebrating the Classics

Some brunch staples never go out of style. Vicious Biscuit is shining a spotlight on its legendary Sausage, Egg & Cheese ($6), Bacon, Egg & Cheese ($9.50), and Egg & Cheese ($5.50) sandwiches – each stacked inside a golden, scratch-made buttermilk biscuit. Guests can dial up the heat with a cheddar jalapeño biscuit or keep it gluten-free without missing a beat. Available September 15 through November 23 at all 10 Vicious Biscuit locations.

From Classics to Cravings

This fall, Vicious Biscuit is taking its scratch-made, Southern-style creativity in a sweeter direction, showcasing apple as the season’s star flavor in innovative new ways. The following items are available September 29 through November 23 at all 10 Vicious Biscuit locations:



Caramel Apple Beignets ($9.50): four golden beignets filled with the brand’s signature apple pie jam, finished with caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

And then every bold bite deserves an equally bold sip. This fall, Vicious Biscuit is serving up two irresistible coffee creations designed to fuel seasonal cravings:

Caramel Apple Macchiato ($5.50): A new take on a coffeehouse classic – rich espresso combined with creamy milk and Vicious Biscuit’s signature apple pie jam and caramel sauce, finished with a dollop of whipped cream for a bold, seasonal sip.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte ($5.50): A fan-favorite returns with espresso combined with creamy milk, pumpkin pie syrup, and a touch of vanilla topped with a dollop of whipped cream and cinnamon. It's a fall tradition guests look forward to each year.

A Flavorful Growth Strategy

“Fall is our favorite season to play, because it’s all about comfort and flavor,” said Mike Ball, vice president of operations for Vicious Biscuit. “Pumpkin spice will always have its place, but apple is the unsung hero of fall. Our signature apple pie jam brings orchard-fresh flavor to both sweet and beverage applications. Because these items are designed with existing kitchen operations in mind, franchisees can execute them seamlessly while capitalizing on seasonal demand. At Vicious Biscuit, we believe fall should taste just as bold as it feels.”

Fans can earn rewards by ordering these autumn favorites through the new Vicious Biscuit Rewards app available in the App Store and Google Play.