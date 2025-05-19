Vicky Bakery, Miami’s beloved Cuban bakery known for its iconic pastelitos, is welcoming a sweet new addition to its menu this summer: the Apple Pastelito. This limited-time offering will be available at all Vicky Bakery locations from May 19 through July 31.

The Apple Pastelito blends the warm, nostalgic flavors of an American classic with the flaky, buttery texture of Vicky Bakery’s signature Cuban puff pastry. The filling features chopped apples mixed with cinnamon and spice, wrapped in golden layers of pastry, and finished with a drizzle of royal icing.

“This pastelito is the perfect marriage of comfort and culture,” said Amy Cao, Managing Partner at Vicky Bakery. “We wanted to create something familiar, yet still unmistakably Vicky – something that captures the cozy flavors of apple pie, but with our Cuban twist. It’s sweet, warm, and perfect for summer mornings or afternoon coffee breaks.”

The Apple Pastelito is part of Vicky Bakery’s ongoing mission to bring innovation to its traditional recipes while honoring its family legacy. This treat follows the successful release of previous seasonal flavors like the Buffalo Chicken and Impossible pastelitos.

For a limited time only, customers can enjoy the Apple Pastelito at all Vicky Bakery locations across South Florida. To view the bakery’s menus, visit www.vickybakery.com. For updates on the bakery and its locations, follow them on Instagram at @vickybakery.