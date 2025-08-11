Vicky Bakery, South Florida’s iconic Cuban bakery, is expanding its menu with the introduction of Platicos – hearty Cuban-style bowls full of flavor. To complement them, Vicky Bakery is also spotlighting its new line of Refresquitos – a collection of refreshing, tropical drinks that are already available in stores.

The Platicos feature traditional Cuban-style meals built around jasmine rice and black beans, topped with your choice of protein. Pricing varies by location, ranging from $10.99 to $13.99:

Palomilla with Grilled Onions – A classic Cuban steak, thinly sliced and grilled with onions, served over jasmine rice and black beans, topped with cilantro and diced red peppers

Also joining the spotlight are Refresquitos – light, vibrant drinks crafted to refresh and pair perfectly with any Vicky Bakery meal. They’re available in three unique flavors, priced at $3.99 for a 12 oz and $4.99 for a 16 oz:

Guava Coconut – A smooth, fruity fusion of guava and lemonade, topped with creamy coconut drizzle

Crafted with summer in mind, these drinks are a flavorful way to cool down after enjoying Vicky Bakery’s beloved pastelitos, croquetas, and sandwiches. Whether you’re stopping by first thing in the morning or grabbing a midday snack, the Refresquitos are the perfect complement to any order.

“We wanted to create something that delivers that home-cooked Cuban flavor our customers crave,” said George Barriere, CEO of Vicky Bakery. “The new Platicos do just that — while the Refresquitos are refreshing, nostalgic, and totally unique to Vicky. Together, they make the perfect meal combination and reflect the constant evolution our brand undergoes as we grow.”

The Platicos and Refresquitos will be available permanently starting Monday, August 11 at all participating Vicky Bakery locations across South Florida. To view the bakery’s menus, visit www.vickybakery.com. For updates on the bakery and its locations, follow them on Instagram at @vickybakery.