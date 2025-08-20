Miami-based Vicky Bakery, a beloved family-owned Cuban bakery, has officially made its way to paradise. Now open at 97630 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037, Vicky Bakery is bringing its authentic flavors and traditions to the heart of the Florida Keys.

Vicky Bakery was founded in 1972 in Hialeah, Florida, by Antonio and Gelasia Cao, who began making pastries in Miami exactly as they had in Cuba. Today, the bakery is known for its wide array of fresh-baked breads, pastelitos, croquettes, empanadas, cafecitos, cakes, sandwiches, and more — all made daily using the family’s original recipes.

“Our dream has always been to share the flavors of our culture with as many communities as possible,” said Amy Cao, Managing Partner at Vicky Bakery. “To now be serving the people of Key Largo and welcoming visitors from around the world is a milestone we’re so proud of.”

The Key Largo location marks Vicky Bakery’s 30th store — and its first-ever in the Florida Keys. The new bakery continues the brand’s statewide expansion and is designed to be both a local gathering place and a must-visit destination for travelers, offering dine-in, takeout, and catering.

Stay tuned for an exciting announcement in the coming month regarding this location. Vicky Bakery will debut its first-ever full-service bar, where guests can pair piña coladas with their favorite pastelitos.