Vicky Bakery, Miami’s beloved Cuban bakery, announced an exciting new addition to its pastelito lineup: the Impastelito, a completely vegan plant-based take on the classic Cuban pastry. Created in partnership with Impossible Foods, this new offering brings the rich, savory flavors of traditional pastelitos to a wider audience, without compromising on taste or authenticity.

Available at all Vicky Bakery locations from March 17 to May 16, the Impastelito is made with high-quality, flavorful ingredients, including Impossible Meat, vegan bread crumbs, red peppers, onions, pizza sauce, garlic, complete seasoning, paprika, salt, and a vegan pastelito dough. Impossible Foods has revolutionized the food industry for creating plant-based meat alternatives that replicate the taste, texture, and cooking experience of traditional meat using innovative food science. In this collaboration with Vicky Bakery, the Impastelito delivers the familiar taste and texture pastelito lovers crave, now with a plant-based twist.

“With the same flavor profile we all know and love, the Impastelito stays true to Cuban tradition while offering a delicious, meatless alternative,” said Amy Cao, Managing Partner of Vicky Bakery. “Whether you’re vegan, plant-curious, or just looking to try something new, this pastelito has you covered. As we evolve the brand, we’re always looking for fresh ways to connect with new customers.”

Vicky Bakery’s partnership with Impossible Foods marks a major milestone, highlighting its commitment to innovation while honoring its Cuban roots. This limited-time offering delivers a modern, plant-based twist on a beloved classic, making it perfect for those craving traditional Cuban foods, now with a modern meatless spin. To view the bakery’s menus, visit www.vickybakery.com. For updates on the bakery and its locations, follow them on Instagram at @vickybakery.