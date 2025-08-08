In celebration of National Cuban Sandwich Day, Vicky Bakery is serving up a flavorful deal you won’t want to miss.

On Saturday, August 23, from 11 AM to 1PM, all Vicky Bakery locations will offer their iconic Cuban Sandwiches for just $5.

Made with ham, Swiss cheese, shredded pork, pickles and mustard on a freshly baked Cuban bread, Vicky Bakery’s Cuban sandwich is a true classic that speaks to the heart of Miami – rich in tradition, flavor and authenticity.

With deep roots in the Miami community since 1972 and more than 25 locations across Florida, Vicky Bakery continues to celebrate its Cuban heritage through authentic, family-inspired recipes baked fresh daily.