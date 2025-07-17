Vicky Bakery, the beloved family-owned Cuban bakery brand founded in Miami, announces the appointment of George Barriere as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With deep roots in South Florida and more than three decades of entrepreneurial experience, George steps into the role with a clear mission: to scale the brand with intention while preserving the heart and family values that have made Vicky Bakery a household name since 1972.

A South Florida-based business strategist and entrepreneur, George brings extensive cross-industry expertise spanning technology, real estate, and food service. His professional journey began at just 18, managing day-to-day operations of family-owned businesses in New York. By 26, he launched his first business in South Florida, and has since led multiple companies known for innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

George’s connection to Vicky Bakery dates back over a decade. He played a pivotal role in developing the brand’s original licensing model, helping lay the groundwork for the franchising structure in place today. He has continued to support the company in various advisory roles and currently serves as Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors across all Vicky Bakery companies, in addition to his role as CEO.

Now, George is spearheading the next era of growth for the brand—with plans to open eight new locations by the end of the year and scale to 100 stores nationwide by 2030. Under his leadership, the company is launching new product lines and preparing the company for its expansion across Florida and beyond.“This isn’t just about expansion—it’s about building on a legacy,” said George Barriere. “At our core, we are still a family business. We want to grow with intention, preserve what makes us special, and bring the Vicky experience to more communities than ever before.”

Alongside growth, George is focused on optimizing operations, improving resource allocation, and addressing budget challenges to ensure the company’s infrastructure supports its ambitious goals.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, George has always stayed rooted in family and service. He has been married for 37 years and is a proud father to two daughters. Passionate about education and leadership, he has taught debate to elementary, middle, and high school students—passing on skills in communication, critical thinking, and confidence. And when it comes to choosing a favorite at Vicky Bakery? It’s the classic guava and cheese pastelito every time.

As Vicky Bakery prepares for its next chapter, George’s unique blend of entrepreneurial spirit, operational discipline, and Cuban roots positions him to lead the brand with both heart and vision.