Vicky Bakery to Open New Store in Plantation, Florida

Vicky Bakery, South Florida’s original family-owned Cuban bakery since 1972, announced that its newest location is officially open in Plantation at 1773 N University Drive just west of the intersection of N University and Sunrise Blvd. The new Vicky Bakery is owned and operated by Pedro and Carolina Escobar.

“We’re thrilled to finally open a Vicky Bakery in Plantation,” says Mauricio Romero, CEO of Vicky Bakery. “It’s an area the brand has been targeting for quite some time. The region has experienced a tremendous population boom recently and Vicky Bakery is something that can be enjoyed no matter what time of the day or year. We’re proud and excited to welcome Pedro and Carolina to our expanding Vicky Bakery family as we continue our strategic growth across South Florida and beyond.”

To celebrate, Vicky Bakery Plantation will host a grand opening event on June 20th starting at 11:00 a.m. where all guests will be able to try free samples of its world famous pastelitos, croquetas, Cuban bread, café, and more. Music, a ribbon cutting, and giveaways will round out the event.

For 50 years, Vicky Bakery’s Cuban roots and steadfast commitment to tradition have allowed the brand to stand out against the competition, passing along the love, time and traditions that went into making pastries originally in 1972. Today, that set of core values, along with its belief in quality, variety, convenience, and experience, still determines its direction and has kept the brand on solid footing. Created in our own kitchens every day, Vicky Bakery bakers and chefs prepare an extensive variety of authentic Cuban breads, pastelitos, croquetas, pastries, desserts, breakfast items, sandwiches, cakes, coffee, and so much more to satisfy every appetite.

“We are so excited to finally be open,” said Pedro Escobar. “Plantation is one of the best places to live and work in all of Florida. It is family friendly, affordable, and a dynamic neighborhood that is great for families, retirees, young adults, and working professionals. We know that the entire community is absolutely going to love having our traditional Cuban bakery right in the heart of the city. And our location near the intersection of N University Drive and Sunrise Blvd is perfect for people to stop in, or order ahead, on their morning or afternoon commutes.”

Vicky Bakery Plantation is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Located in the Plantation Square shopping center, the new store will offer guests all the traditional Vicky Bakery favorites.

“At Vicky Bakery, we’re always cooking up something good,” says Carolina Escobar. “We’re comfort food at our heart and soul. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone with one of our custom cakes or desserts, or you want something heartier like a from-scratch pan con bistec or a quick pastelito from the bakery case – Vicky Bakery has it all. There is an authenticity behind our store that you immediately feel as soon as you step inside. You can see the decades of love and attention that goes into each menu item we create and how they all come to life. We are absolutely thrilled to be open and to be a part of the Vicky Bakery family. The support, training, and guidance we have received, and continue to receive, reinforces that this was the right decision for us and for our community.”