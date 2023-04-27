Vicky Bakery Opens Near Tropical Park

Vicky Bakery, South Florida’s original family-owned Cuban bakery since 1972, announced that its newest location is officially open in Miami at 8290 Bird Road, just down the street from Tropical Park.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 50th year in business with the opening of an exciting new bakery in Westchester,” says Alex Santiago, CEO of Vicky Bakery. “Our owners, like Lisy and Relvis, bring strong business leadership and a passion for baking, and because of them Vicky Bakery can continue to expand and meet the growing needs of our guests across more parts of South Florida. We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family to join our brand’s historic growth. Together, we look forward to welcoming the community in to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Vicky Bakery’s new Westchester location will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The bakery will offer guests all the traditional Vicky Bakery favorites.

“South Florida has been our home ever since we fled Cuba and we are so excited to be the new owners of the Bird Road Vicky Bakery and to now be serving the community that has given so much back to us,” adds Zambrana. “We know the people in and around Westchester, or even those commuting up Bird Road or on the Palmetto Expressway, are going to absolutely love stopping in or picking something up on the go”.

For 50 years, Vicky Bakery’s Cuban roots and steadfast commitment to tradition have allowed the brand to stand out against the competition, passing along the love, time and traditions that went into making pastries originally in 1972. Today, that set of core values, along with its belief in quality, variety, convenience, and experience, still determines its direction and has kept the brand on solid footing. Created in our own kitchens every day, Vicky Bakery bakers and chefs prepare an extensive variety of authentic Cuban breads, pastelitos, croquetas, pastries, desserts, breakfast items, sandwiches, cakes, coffee, and so much more to satisfy every appetite, whether it’s a sweet indulgence or even a loaf of vegan Cuban bread.

“Bird Road is the perfect Vicky Bakery location. It’s buzzing with excitement, poised for growth, and is attracting customers from the surrounding neighborhoods and those commuting to and from work or school,” says Zambrana. “In addition to the demand for our timeless and classic menu, the ease of working with the entire Vicky Bakery team and the support they’ve provided throughout the process – has made this a very attractive opportunity. Please stop by and say hello. We can’t wait to see you.”