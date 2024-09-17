Vicky Bakery, the iconic family-owned Cuban bakery chain founded in Miami, FL, unveiled its new seasonal menu items for fall: a unique fusion of traditional Cuban queso and the beloved flavor of pumpkin. Starting September 23 through November 28, customers can indulge in the limited-edition Pumpkin y Queso offerings, which include flan, pastelitos, cheesecake and pumpkin spice coffee available at all Vicky Bakery locations.

Concepted by the Cao family and Executive Chef Betsy Rivera, the Pumpkin y Queso items feature cream cheese, mixed with a unique pumpkin spice blend, adding an exciting seasonal twist to Vicky Bakery’s best-selling treats.

Pumpkin Flan : A classic flan made with real pumpkin purée and a blend of spices, topped with a rich caramel sauce.

: A classic flan made with real pumpkin purée and a blend of spices, topped with a rich caramel sauce. Pumpkin y Queso Flan Cheesecake : A combination of creamy cheesecake and spiced pumpkin flan, creating a perfect harmony of flavors.

: A combination of creamy cheesecake and spiced pumpkin flan, creating a perfect harmony of flavors. Pumpkin y Queso Pastelitos : Puff pastries filled with spiced pumpkin purée and cream cheese, brushed with Vicky Bakery’s signature simple syrup infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove.

: Puff pastries filled with spiced pumpkin purée and cream cheese, brushed with Vicky Bakery’s signature simple syrup infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove. Pumpkin Spice Coffee: Available as iced or hot lattes, made with Cuban coffee, Vicky Bakery’s special pumpkin spice syrup, and milk for a cozy, flavorful treat.

“We’ve always dreamed of creating new menu items that honor our Cuban heritage while embracing modern flavor profiles,” said Alex Santiago, CEO of Vicky Bakery. “We’re confident that the Pumpkin y Queso collection will become a fall favorite for years to come.”

Vicky Bakery is a family-owned Cuban bakery founded in 1972 in Hialeah, Florida and continues to thrive as a family business. Antonio and Gelasia Cao’s children have successfully expanded the bakery’s presence to over 20 different locations in Florida with plans for further growth. Recently, a location opened in East Pembroke Pines, while one in Fort Myers is slated to open later this year.