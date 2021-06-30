Vietnamese Beverage Concept Bambu Expands in New York City

Bambu – a rapidly expanding Vietnamese-inspired beverage shoppe chain famous for its homemade ingredients and made fresh to order drinks – is highlighting its new Manhattan locations. The newest store by Madison Square Park is located at 38 E 23rd St, in the Flatiron neighborhood, and will host a grand opening event Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. The Chinatown store opened last year and is located at 124B Hester St.

Those who visit the new Madison Square Park shoppe on Friday, July 9 will receive a free pandan waffle with a $15 purchase, and on Saturday, July 10 buy 3 drinks get 1 free. The Madison Square Park location will also give away a free avocado stress ball to the first 400 customers who purchase a drink during the grand opening event.

“We provide such a unique customer experience with our one-of-a-kind dessert drinks, and we are looking forward to sharing this experience with as many people in New York City as possible” states Tracy Liang, co-owner of Bambu Madison Square Park.

Each Bambu location offers more than 70 unique drink choices from Vietnamese Chè, boba teas, smoothies, yogurt parfaits, and signature coffees; their famous pandan waffles and ice cream mochi. The #1 Bambu Special is a consumer favorite, which features layers of fresh coconut, homemade pandan jelly, longan, basil seed, and fresh cut coconut water. Bambu’s menu items are 100% vegetarian and are easily upgraded to vegan friendly.

“Our new Manhattan locations showcase Bambu’s unique menu of Vietnamese-inspired drinks and we are excited to introduce New York City to our authentic Che’ using our house made ingredients and fresh cut coconuts,” states Scott Bachman, Chief Operating Officer of Bambu Franchising LLC.

Bambu has introduced the Vietnamese authentic Chè drink into many local communities' hearts across North America. Customers can create their own drinks including experimenting with different ingredients on each visit. Bambu is sharing their Vietnamese culture with local communities by sharing their homemade Chè drinks across 23 states, Canada, and the Philippines.

For Grand Opening Weekend only, the Madison Square Park store hours will be Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.