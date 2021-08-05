Vietnamese Drink Chain Bambu Prepares for North American Growth

It started with Chè as the rising star of Asian-inspired drinks – Bambu, the original and only Vietnamese-Chè dessert drink chain, is inviting you to expand your taste buds and try something on the sweeter, yet healthier side. The brand has been growing since 2015, and is now ready to rapidly expand its presence across North America with their unique house-made ingredients and made fresh to order dessert drinks including its Chè, real fruit smoothies, strong yet silky Vietnamese coffees, and an incredible menu of both classic and boba milk teas.

What exactly is Chè? Bambu simply describes it as a slightly sweet coconut water or milk based drinks, layered with various combinations of fresh-made taro paste, beans, jellies, red tapioca, basil seeds, and exotic fruits. Chè is known for its vibrant colors and vegan-friendly ingredients that will captivate your social media followers and have them running to their nearest Bambu.

“Bambu offers a unique twist on delivering dessert-in-a-cup unlike any dessert beverage you can find on the market today,” states Marc Geman, CEO of Bambu Franchising LLC. “We are excited to share our vast assortment of Asian-inspired drinks that create the perfect balance of sweetness and freshness nationwide.

The Bambu concept was founded in 2008 by a Vietnamese family in San Jose, California, where they opened their first shoppe to share their authentic Chè and other Asian-inspired dessert drinks with the Vietnamese community. Today, Bambu has locations across 23 states, Canada, and the Philippines, where they have introduced the Vietnamese authentic Chè drink into many local communities across North America.

Bambu offers customers the option to create their own drinks including experimenting with different ingredients on each visit. Each location offers more than 80 unique drink choices from Vietnamese Chè, boba teas, yogurt parfaits, signature coffees, and real fruit smoothies that are blended with condensed milk to create the perfect creamy consistency. Bambu also serves delicious house made pandan waffles and ice cream mochi. With a full kitchen in every Bambu shoppe all ingredients are made fresh in-house. The #1 Bambu Special is a consumer favorite, which features layers of fresh coconut, homemade pandan jelly, longan, basil seed, and fresh cut coconut water and meat. Bambu’s entire menu is 100% gluten-free and vegetarian and all drinks can be made vegan by replacing condensed milk with fresh coconut or almond milk.