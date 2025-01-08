Pho Prime, a sister concept to the renowned Crawfish Cafe, is thrilled to announce its expansion across Greater Houston with three new fast-casual, Vietnamese eateries. The first of the new locations is now open to the public in Shenandoah-The Woodlands, and will follow with openings in the Galleria in February and Pearland in March of 2025.

Building on nearly 15 years of success in hospitality presence in Houston, husband and wife owners Kiet and Julie Duong created the sister concept inspired by their roots. Pho Prime has combined an interactive dining experience with the rich, authentic flavors of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. The Duongs aim to make this labor of love more accessible across the city.

House recipes crafted by the couple are what truly make Pho Prime stand out. The pho broth, made fresh daily, is boiled down from beef bones and never diluted offering a flavor-forward, and nutrient-rich foundation to the soup.

The build-your-own experience showcases its fresh ingredients, plentiful portion sizes, and a range of pho choices including Oxtail Pho, with a double serving of oxtail, and Pho Supreme served with a trio of oxtail, beef rib, and bone marrow. A vegan option is also available and made with vegan broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, and bok choy. Families can bring their kids for mini pho bowls with a choice of chicken or meatballs.

“We don’t take any shortcuts,” said Kiet Duong, co-owner of Pho Prime. “Our broth is the soul of our pho and you can taste the care we put into every bowl. We’re passionate about creating food that is as comforting as it is delicious, and we strive to be the go-to pho spot in Houston.”

Beyond pho, Pho Prime offers an array of comfort food like Bun Bo, a beef noodle soup with brisket, beef rib, tendon, Vietnamese ham, and lemongrass shrimp sate, as well as a Bo Kho, a 12-hour braised tender brisket and tendon stew. Lighter choices include Vermicelli Bowls and shareable starters like eggrolls and spring rolls. The Pho Dip, a signature dish, is a creative take on a French dip sandwich: a baked baguette loaded with fatty brisket, bone marrow buttes spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle with a side of beef broth for dipping.

Each Pho Prime location will feature cozy indoor seating with locations between 2,000 and 2,250 square feet, along with convenient carry-out, delivery options, and catering available.

The locations are:

Shenandoah-Woodlands: 8850 Metropark Dr, Suite 300, Shenandoah, TX 77385 (Now Open as of January 2025)

Galleria: 5353 W Alabama St., Suite 107, Houston, TX 77056 (Opening February 2025)

Pearland: 9240 Broadway, Suite 115, Pearland, TX 77584 (Opening March 2025)

All locations will operate Monday through Sunday, 11am-9pm.