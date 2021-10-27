Village Baking Co. Taps Design Firm Harrison to Create New Prototype

Village Baking Co. has selected local award-winning design agency Harrison to take its artisan bakeries to new heights through strategic branding and the evolution of a new prototype.

The Dallas community will soon be able to enjoy Village Baking Co.’s elevated interior design, architecture, branding and brand positioning when its neighborhood boulangeries, located at 1921 Greenville Ave. and 4539 Travis St., reopen spring 2022.

Harrison’s extensive experience in developing compelling brand identities is the perfect marriage to deliver Village Baking Company’s passion for creating authentic, French breads and pastries with a Texas twist.

“Village Baking Co. has been a Dallas mainstay for nearly two decades and we are humbled to be part of their future,” says Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “It’s a brand founded on the deep, emotional connection that’s shared at the family table. We’re here to ensure guests feel this joy with all of their senses. We can’t wait to help Village Baking Co. become an anchor in future neighborhoods providing handcrafted, perfectly baked loaves and pastries.”

“Clint and I are proud to show guests every day that memories are made when you break bread together,” says Village Baking Co. Founder and Owner Kim Cooper. “We’ve enlisted Harrison to create an all-new Village Baking Co. experience from our logo and packaging to décor because they understand the delicacy and devotion that goes into handcrafting the best artisan loaf of bread in the city. As another Dallas-based company that knows our community well, we trust that their successful track record of bringing brands to life will be the key ingredient in us taking our guest experience to the next level.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story.