Viral Meme Sensation Dieunerst Collin Gets NIL Deal from Popeyes

Back in 2013, Popeyes graced the small screen when Dieunerst Collin went viral for his side-eyed expressions in a Vine captured at a Popeyes restaurant.

More recently, he won his high school championship football game and now he’s finished his freshman year of college football at Lake Erie College. On January 8th, he posted a throwback to the original viral Vine asking his followers to help him get Popeyes attention for an NIL deal.

Those efforts were not in vain because today, Popeyes announces it’s officially teaming up with Dieunerst Collin on an NIL sponsorship. As part of the partnership, Dieunerst will be featured on a Popeyes billboard near his hometown in New Jersey, and fans should keep an eye out for other fun content to come.

“A lot can happen with the power of the internet behind you!” says Dieunerst Collin. “I can’t believe I can say I’m officially sponsored by Popeyes. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the good word!”

From memes to dreams, Dieunerst and Popeyes will grace social media feeds once again.