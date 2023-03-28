Virtual Brand Trailer Birds Hot Chicken to Offer BOGO Tender Deal

Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is inviting their guests to celebrate National Hot Chicken Day with a deal that will have fans feelin’ hot, hot, hot thanks to its signature Nashville heat!

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ popular ghost kitchen concept is offering a Buy One, Get One free Three-Piece Tender Special on March 30. Use the code ‘HOTCHICKEN’ upon checkout at dickeys.com or on the Trailer Birds App to receive the offer.

Want to kick your tenders up a notch? Pair them with one of Trailer Birds’ many house-made dips, including Ranch, Bleu Cheese and specialty Comeback Sauce for an extra kick of flavor in every bite.

“Our crispy, golden hot chicken is sure to satisfy everyone's spicy cravings,” says CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Laura Rea Dickey. “National Hot Chicken Day was made for Trailer Birds, so head on over to dickeys.com or the Trailer Bird’s App on March 30 to get your hot chicken fix because these tenders are amazing!”

Trailer Birds offers bold, mouthwatering Nashville hot chicken that is cooked-to-order with levels of zero to hella hot sauce. There are no other bells and whistles as the bold flavors speak for themselves. With Hot Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots and hand-cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

Dickey’s virtual brand, Trailer Birds, is available via pickup or delivery. The menu is available via trailerbirds.com or through the Trailer Birds app. The company jumped into the virtual space with Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger in April of 2021.