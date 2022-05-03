Virtual Concept NASCAR Refuel Partners with Driver Noah Gragson

NASCAR Refuel, the virtual dining brand by Virtual Dining Concepts announced today their partnership with one of the most popular young drivers of NASCAR’s new generation, Noah Gragson. As part of the NASCAR Refuel family, Gragson will participate in a variety of events and activations with the brand over the remainder of the racing season. Fans attending select NASCAR races will have the opportunity to meet Gragson in person and experience menu items from the NASCAR Refuel menu. Activations include a giveaway of one of Gragsons’s firesuits, in addition contest where fans can enter to win exclusive prizes through the brands social channels @NASCARefuel.

"I am looking forward to working with NASCAR Refuel and their team,” says Gragson. “Partnering with NASCAR Refuel is a great opportunity for me to engage with fans both through social media and at-track experiences. I have always been a fan of food and their quick delivery service. NASCAR Refuel brings fans' favorite meals to their homes so they can enjoy race-track signature foods. NASCAR Refuel caters to our fans as they are critical for the success of our sport."

Race fans who cannot make it to the track can order concession stand favorites as they watch the races at home. Now anyone can enjoy the feeling of the racetrack all year round, whether watching their favorite drivers compete on race day, or celebrating any occasion, by ordering some of the most iconic NASCAR concession stand favorites. Handpicked from NASCAR-owned racetracks around the country, NASCAR Refuel’s delivery-only menu features “Combos” and individual items including classics such as the Daytona Firecracker Dog, Talla-Mento Dogwich, Darlington Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Refuel Burger, and more. Watch for exciting new menu specials, highlighting regional classics inspired by NASCAR racetracks, throughout the 2022 season with special items being added on an ongoing basis.

Fans can place their orders three ways; via the proprietary NASCAR Refuel app, available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play , directly from the NASCAR Refuel website or from most third party food delivery apps. As new locations are added the website, NASCAR Refuel App, third party apps and social media channels will update, so consumers will know when their area is within a delivery zone.