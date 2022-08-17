Virtual Concept Smack Wings Launches Monthly $500 Sweepstakes

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex Original, announced today that its sister brand, Smack Wings, a delivery-only virtual brand, has launched a $500-per-month sweepstakes for guests who order and leave a review on Uber Eats or DoorDash.



From August 2022 - April 2023, one winner will be selected and notified at the end of each month, for a total of nine winners. Each winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card. Guests must be 18 years or older to enter.



How guests can enter the sweepstakes:

Order Smack Wings from Uber Eats or DoorDash Leave a review on Uber Eats or DoorDash Complete and submit an entry form on https://www.smackwings.com/sweepstakes



“Our Smack Wings virtual brand is all about delivering bold flavor to our guests,” says Tijuana Flats Executive Chef, Joel Reynders. “With the chance to win $500 every month, our guests are in for an even more exciting experience every time they order Smack Wings. We do everything we can to deliver craveable flavors to our guests with each and every bite, and our hope is that these sweepstakes will help us expand the excitement to even more guests.”



The Smack Wings menu features flavor-packed, jumbo-sized wings tossed in deliciously bold sauces and rubs like Chipotle BBQ, and traditional Buffalo which are inspired by Tijuana Flats’ popular line of Smack Sauces. Guests can pack on the flavor-fest with extras like Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites, Tater Totchos (tater tot nachos), and Donut Bites.



Smack Wings is available exclusively for delivery. With no physical locations for in-restaurant dining, Smack Wings guests must order food and leave reviews directly through Uber Eats and Door Dash platforms for the sweepstakes.