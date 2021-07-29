Virtual Concept Wing Boss Rolls Out Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants virtual concept Wing Boss is partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper to feature Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce, just in time for National Chicken Wing Day.

Beginning today, wing lovers can douse their boss-sized drums and flappers in a sweet, smoky sauce inspired by the legendary flavored soft drink.

“We are thrilled to offer such a fun and delicious sauce to our Wing Boss fans,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It’s especially exciting because we’re teaming up with another iconic, Dallas-based brand – Keurig Dr Pepper. We hope this is just the beginning of more tasty collaborations to come.”

In addition to launching the new sauce, Wing Boss is offering free delivery on all orders over $10. Plus, guests receive free seasoned or Cajun fries with the code “FREEFRIES,” and $5 off any order over $25 with the code “5OFF25.”

Available in Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can indulge in boss-sized hickory-smoked bone-in wings or boneless chicken wings and wash them down with their favorite beverage – including exciting signature drinks. Wing Boss will also offer Group Packs for fans who want to bring larger orders home.