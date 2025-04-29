Virtual Dining Concepts, a leader in the virtual dining landscape, announced the successful acquisition of Empanadas United. A family-founded and operated business known for its authentic and flavorful empanadas, Empanadas United joins Virtual Dining Concept’s diverse portfolio of brands, including Man vs Fries, Pardon My Cheesesteak, MrBeast Burger, Buddy V’s Cake Slice and MLB Ballpark Bites. Since the acquisition, VDC has leveraged its extensive network of enterprise partners and industry influence to transform Empanadas United’s footprint from 160 locations, primarily in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and Pennsylvania, to an impressive 470 locations across the nation. VDC projects that the brand will expand to over 500 locations by the end of the second quarter.

Victor Tejada, proud founder of Empanadas United, began crafting and delivering empanadas from his home kitchen during the pandemic. As his recipes gained popularity, he leveraged empanadas — a staple in the Latino community — to help Latino restaurants enter the digital dining space. By partnering with independent restaurants and transforming their kitchens into empanada hubs, Tejada diversified revenue streams and expanded Empanadas United to 160 locations across the Northeast, appealing to both Hispanic and non-Hispanic consumers. The brand also operates two brick-and-mortar locations in Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Victor Tejada and Empanadas United, whose mission and innovative spirit align perfectly with our vision at Virtual Dining Concepts,” said Robbie Earl, President and Co-Founder of VDC. “Victor’s work with revolutionizing delivery for independent restaurants exemplifies the visionary leadership we champion. We are excited to help Empanadas United take this next step into the delivery landscape and see the brand take off.”

The acquisition of Empanadas United allows the brand to reach mass markets through VDC’s enterprise partners while also providing additional revenue streams for restaurants. With the aid of VDC’s nationwide network, Empanadas United sales are on track to exceed $24 million in sales in 2025. While VDC continues to expand its roster of market partners, Tejada will continue to oversee the brands’ day-to-day operations, business development and company culture.

“Being able to bring the success that Empanadas United has achieved to a broader audience, across the nation, is a huge win for our restaurant partners in the industry. VDC has spent the last several years evolving the virtual brand space by developing new brands and targeting the most successful concepts to join our thriving network. Our latest acquisition of Empanadas United is just the first step in our flurry of moves in 2025,” said Adam Robin, COO of VDC.

Drawing on the rich flavors and traditions of Tejada’s Dominican heritage, Empanadas United specializes in handcrafted, authentic empanadas, using premium ingredients to ensure a crispy golden crust and savory filling in every bite. Guests can choose from an assortment of fillings, including cheese, chicken, beef, pizza, cheesesteak, buffalo, spinach and guava and cheese.

“I am so proud of how far we’ve come with Empanadas United, and with the support of VDC, we are excited to expand even more, bringing our cultural heritage to new audiences across the nation,” said Victor Tejada, founder of Empanadas United and Delivery Guys Apps. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see a Latino-owned business succeed, and I hope it’s just the beginning for Hispanic entrepreneurs.”

Guests can order Empanadas United through the brand’s official website, or via popular third-party delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Simply visit the website or app, select your location, and choose from the delicious menu options available.