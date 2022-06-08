Virtual Dining Concepts Launches Full Rebrand

Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the industry leader in creating and operating virtual restaurant brands, announced today the rollout of a rebrand, elevating their position as the go-to partner in generating incremental revenue to restaurants and kitchens around the world. The platform-centric company empowers kitchens to expand customer reach and bring more diverse food, ideas and experiences to diners.

"We are thrilled to unveil a refreshed look and feel for VDC," says Virtual Dining Concepts new CEO, Stephanie Sollers. “The goal of the rebrand was to focus on the importance of community in crafting the future of hospitality and pave the way for company growth. The brand was designed to create excitement, transcend our category, and speak to all stakeholders – operators, creators, foodies, and everyone in between – and share the value that we create together. We can’t wait for you to experience our new identity.”

The design elements of the rebrand include the logo, visual identity, and website that were created by Milkshake Studio, an agency that has a history of partnerships in the food technology category. The logo was inspired by the universally recognized shape of a bowl, while evoking the letter “V,” for Virtual, giving the graphic mark name equity when presented. The abstract bowl and utensil shape speaks to the focus on community, shared vision and restaurant roots. With plans to pioneer the next cultural shift in hospitality with optimized kitchens, the brand’s new look reflects the breadth of product, community and creators within VDC’s ecosystem.

"The new VDC brand reflects a commitment to our kitchen partners – our main mission is to give them a larger opportunity to thrive. In addition, connecting creators with their fans to share moments beyond the food is something we do better than anyone else. We're ready to continue to be a market leader, and this new brand is the first step,” says Alex Martineau, Partner & Creative Lead, Milkshake Studio.

VDC believes that the new look, website, and communications will attract new operators, brands and creators that align with their ambitions. Additionally, the company hopes the rebrand will attract high-level talent from product, tech and management sectors.

The rebrand of VDC is part of the company’s strategy as it enters its next phase of growth, launching multiple new brands including Robert Irvine’s American Heroes and Pardon My Cheesesteak.

● Robert Irvine’s American Heroes: VDC has teamed up with television star, philanthropist, and world-class chef Robert Irvine to create a delivery menu that transforms the standard sandwich to new levels, while also supporting his lifelong passion for military veterans and active-duty personnel. Best known as the host of Food Network hit show, Restaurant: Impossible, Robert and his team rescue failing restaurants to give them a second chance.

● Pardon My Cheesesteak: Pardon My Take, the comedic sports podcast released multiple times a week by the country’s most influential sports-centric network, has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create a wildly trendy menu category of cheesesteaks, called Pardon My Cheesesteak, delivering delicious cheesesteaks and loaded fries right to your door.

Since its inception, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) has provided a new route to success and added revenue to restaurant partners. With simple integration into their existing infrastructure, restaurateurs and kitchen operators can now sign up to serve multiple brands as a delivery-only option. With no impact to their daily operations and by utilizing equipment and staff already in place, VDC’s brands are only available online, without impacting a restaurant’s in-person dining and pick-up options. VDC brands include the wildly successful MrBeast Burger, Mariah Carey’s Cookies, Buddy V’s Cake Slice, NASCAR Refuel, Pardon My Cheesesteak, FoodGod Truffle Fries, Wing Squad and more. Guests are able to order the menu online, through consumer direct channels, and via third party delivery services that are in place with ease for the participating restaurants.

The new Virtual Dining Concepts is now live and ready for you to experience at www.virtualdiningconcepts.com. The site outlines further details including information about all brands, and how restaurants can sign-up to become a market partner.