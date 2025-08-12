Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the platform built to help restaurants, announced the launch of its latest delivery-only brand, Great American Cookies. This expansion is made possible through a strategic partnership with Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment center. The popular dessert chain, famed for its freshly baked cookies, has started its rollout, extending through late August. Delivery will be available at over 400 locations by the end of August 2025. With the help of VDC’s proprietary technology and Chuck E. Cheese’s nationwide footprint and efficient kitchen management, Great American Cookies is projected to reach close to 900 locations by the end of 2025.

“We are delighted to add Great American Cookies to our extensive family of virtual brands,” Robbie Earl, the President and Co-Founder of VDC, said. “It’s been an incredible opportunity to integrate a beloved brand with an extensive physical presence into our roster. By leveraging our virtual delivery expertise, we want to elevate Great American Cookies and enhance revenue streams for our partner restaurants, both in-store and via delivery. This is just the beginning of the growth journey we foresee with Great American Cookies.”

Great American Cookies, part of FAT Brands, a leading global restaurant franchising company, has partnered with VDC to exclusively develop and operate its virtual brand. VDC’s partnership provides an opportunity to expand its reach and revenue by debuting the brand in the virtual dining landscape.

“Great American Cookies is such a versatile brand, lending itself to innovative, new growth opportunities,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, COO of FAT Brands. “Through our newly forged partnership with VDC, the brand will nearly double its reach by end of year, providing an impactful start to the relationship. Not to mention, Chuck E. Cheese is the ultimate family entertainment brand, which perfectly fits with Great American Cookies’ brand DNA. We look forward to building off this initial momentum and further expanding our virtual presence in the years to come.”

“Our partners at Chuck E. Cheese have been making some amazing strides the past several years, as they continue to strengthen their value offerings, create amazing new experiences and grow into the leaders in kids’ entertainment. We are so excited to partner with them on this fantastic opportunity to bring Great American Cookies to more of our customers both digitally and potentially in-house.” Adam Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of VDC, said. Future plans for the partnership include making the cookies available for order in Fun Centers nationwide, moving beyond just the delivery facilitation, as well as potential cross-brand menu collaborations.

Great American Cookies presents a tempting array of mouthwatering cookies, promising bites of bliss. Dessert lovers can order individual cookies or packed assortments in quantities of three, six, twelve and twenty-four. The brand will offer five classic cookie flavors, with plans to introduce limited-time offers and seasonal items, such as brownies, in the future. Signature flavors include Chocolate Chip, Sugar Cookie, Red Velvet, Cookies & Cream and Snickerdoodle.

“We are thrilled to partner with Virtual Dining Concepts to introduce the iconic dessert brand, Great American Cookies, to guests nationwide,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment – parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “It’s always exciting for our team when a collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing great food and experiences for families. When such partnerships are both profitable and seamlessly integrated into our operations, it’s truly remarkable.”

VDC’s new virtual brand offering, Great American Cookies, is available in select cities across the U.S. via popular third-party delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.