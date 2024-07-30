Linked Eats, the groundbreaking, unified technology platform designed to streamline and enhance the performance of third-party digital channels for restaurants, has officially launched. In an impressively short period since its debut, Linked Eats has seen significant traction over the last six months, securing partnerships with over 30 enterprise clients, and is now being used in over 4,000 restaurant locations nationwide. The client roster boasts notable brands such as California Pizza Kitchen, Chuck E Cheese, Brio Italian Grill and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen.

Linked Eats’ proprietary tools provide operators with intelligence, optimization and automation to drive revenue, enhance yield management and reduce costs through a streamlined, and user-friendly platform. The platform addresses key restaurant functions including operations, marketing and reporting. Linked Eats has been proven to enhance financial performance, increase digital revenues and reduce negative impacts from third-party errors and downtime.

Digital ordering is more popular than ever with platforms like DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates delivering over $60 billion in annual USA sales to restaurants. Digital ordering now represents 28% of all restaurant orders, up from 10% before the pandemic. Since this shift, restaurant operators have consistently faced significant challenges in controlling operations, managing orders and driving profitability through digital ordering systems as compared to managing their in-restaurant operations. The complexities of coordinating multiple third-party platforms often results in operational inefficiencies and discrepancies in order accuracy, making it difficult for restaurants to optimize digital service delivery and maintain profit margins effectively. Linked Eats is a solution that works for all restaurants, regardless of size.

“We are thrilled to publicly introduce Linked Eats to the restaurant industry,” Linked Eats President and Virtual Dining Concepts Co-Founder Robbie Earl said. “Having grown up in the restaurant business and generating over $100 million annually in digital restaurant sales serving as CEO and co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, we were keenly aware of the challenges that we and other operators face in trying to control digital ordering and delivery through third-party channels. We invested in and incubated Linked Eats because we were not able to find operator-first tools that solved these challenges for us.”

Added Devin Wade, CEO of Linked Eats, “We developed Linked Eats to not just solve the problems we know matter most to restaurants in third-party delivery, but to do it in a way that is both comprehensive and simple for restaurants to implement. For the last year we have worked quietly alongside some of the best restaurant brands and operators in the business to refine and build what we think is a radically powerful and growing platform that uses analytic tools behind the scenes to deliver something easy for operators to leverage in front of the scenes. We think this combination of power and simplicity is what will allow restaurants using Linked Eats to achieve optimization and automation of their third-party digital channels, putting them back in greater control over their businesses and driving increased sales, time savings, profitability and ultimately contribute to their greatest success. In just around six months since going live, Linked Eats is already at a run rate of adding over $10 million per year in gross profitability to restaurants.”

Linked Eats is now available for restaurant owners and operators to incorporate into their day-to-day operations to provide a simple and powerful solution to drive enhanced sales and profitability with optimized and automated real-time adjustments and control.