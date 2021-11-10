Virtual Food Hall Scratch Kitchen Launches Alcohol Delivery Program

Scratch Kitchen, the clean-label virtual food hall with locations in Boulder and Denver, launched a new, innovative alcohol delivery program on November 10 from its Denver location called Takeaway. Takeaway is an exciting collection of in-house craft cocktails, local beer, wine, and cider that guests may add to food orders and have delivered to their doors. With a five-mile delivery radius to 13 zip codes and an option for pick-up, Scratch Kitchen’s Denver location will be the first zero-seat restaurant in Colorado with a liquor license.

Takeaway includes a carefully selected collection of in-house craft cocktails and local libations designed to pair well with fresh food from Scratch Kitchen’s variety of restaurants. Highlights include a pineapple jalapeño margarita, with house-infused jalapeño tequila, small batch Grove Street Alchemy orange liqueur, agave, and fresh-squeezed lime; a lychee martini, with Leopold Bros. vodka, lychee syrup, and Dolin dry vermouth; and an elderflower gin and tonic, with Leopold Bros. gin, elderflower tonic, fresh mint, cucumber, and lime. Colorado producers are featured throughout the cocktail menu. Like the rest of Scratch Kitchen’s offerings, the house-made cocktails are built for takeout and delivery, with spherical ice in sealed cups. Individual servings are available, priced between $8.99 and $12.99, alongside cocktails for four, which come in specially designed 16-ounce and 32-ounce containers.

Scratch Kitchen’s beer offerings focus on the best of the west, with a Colorado-heavy selection including beers from Odell Brewing, Denver Beer Co., and Upslope Brewing, plus a few favorite out-of-state Western brews, such as Melvin and Montucky. Wine offerings span the globe, with a varied selection that pairs well with food and includes producers focused on organic and sustainable farming. The menu also includes cider from Stem Ciders and hard kombucha from June Shine.

“We are thrilled to offer everything our guests need from under one roof: customizable and clean food options and now a great variety of adult beverages to accompany our delicious food,” says Michael Joseph, co-founder of Scratch Kitchen. “Getting our customers what they’re looking for in new and convenient ways is exactly what we are doing.”

Joseph and partner Jake Malanoski launched Scratch Kitchen in Boulder in March 2020 to bring more natural and organic options to the restaurant industry. Using their passion for and expertise in food and technology, they created a new kind of restaurant with customizable, clean-label food that is easy to order and optimized for takeout and delivery. Scratch Kitchen’s first Denver location opened in July 2021 at 4190 Garfield Street, near 40th and Colorado. Construction is about to start on a second Denver location in the Cherry Creek area.

“Scratch Kitchen meets the needs of consumers looking to delight the taste buds of everyone at home, so you can order a variety of cuisine types and dietary options in a single order, on demand, at competitive prices,” Joseph said. “Scratch Kitchen aims to provide a better-for-you experience.”

The Scratch Kitchen line-up includes six different restaurants, with everything from burgers to burritos and salads to sandwiches, all made from scratch. The business’s supply chain incorporates natural, organic, and local ingredients and focuses on sustainability: every item of packaging is compostable or recyclable. This fall, Scratch Kitchen is donating 10% of sales each Thursday to a local school.

Scratch Kitchen is Joseph’s fourth digitally native food business since 2004. He previously founded the subscription-based meal kit program Green Chef, which was purchased by Hello Fresh in 2018.

Takeaway—Scratch Kitchen’s alcohol program—launches from the Denver location on Wednesday, November 10. To start, Takeaway will be available Wednesday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with expanded hours coming soon.