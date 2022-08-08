Vitality Bowl Gives Teachers Chance to Win Year of Free Food

Vitality Bowls, the leading national superfood café that specializes in antioxidant-rich açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, and more, has announced the launch of its Back-to-School contest, which will honor local teachers and school administrators throughout the month of August.

Starting Monday, August 8, Vitality Bowls fans and followers are encouraged to participate in the Back-to-School campaign by nominating their favorite teacher or school administrator, explaining how the individual has gone above and beyond to positively impact students and local community members. Submissions will be collected through a form found on Vitality Bowls website: https://vitalitybowls.com/back-to-school/. Following the campaign close on September 1, Vitality Bowls will select several teachers and/or administrators to receive a grand prize of free bowls for a year (one bowl per month for 12 months).

“At Vitality Bowls, we understand the stress that comes with back-to-school season and have always been passionate about championing local teachers,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “The Back-to-School campaign will recognize education professionals who have made an impact on their local communities, and we can’t wait to read all about the inspiring individuals through the contest entries. We look forward to sharing their wonderful stories and making the transition back to school easier on them with nutritious and accessible food to keep them fueled all year long.”

To increase excitement around the Back-to-School contest, many local Vitality Bowls cafes across the country will be suppling select school organizations with coupons for kids and teachers to redeem free smoothies during the month-long initiative.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry, selling well over 10 million açaí bowls since its inception. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.