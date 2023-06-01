Vitality Bowls Adds Six New Items for the Summer

National superfood concept and allergy-friendly café, Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açai bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps and more, announced the launch of six fresh new menu items just in time for summer. The new lineup will include three new smoothies and three new bowls, and will be available at all Vitality Bowls locations starting June 1.

The latest additions to the café’s signature, nutrient-rich bowls include the Island Bowl, made with Guava, Organic Acerola, Banana, Coconut Shavings and Mulberries, and the Beach Bowl, crafted with an Organic Coconut Blend and topped with Organic Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple and Cacao Nibs. For a bright and refreshing bowl, fans can also try the new Blue Bliss Bowl, packed with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango and Blue Spirulina topped with Organic Granola, Banana, Blueberries and Coconut Shavings.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest menu additions at Vitality Bowls, bringing a burst of excitement and flavor to our customers this summer,” says Tara Gilad, President and Co-Founder of Vitality Bowls. “Our goal was to create an inclusive menu that appeals to all guests and foodies, combining tropical fruits like Banana, Pineapple, Berries, and Mango with the extraordinary benefits of nutrient-dense superfoods like Spirulina, Acerola, Guava, and Pitaya. It's an honor to continue our mission of promoting wellness and nutrition through delicious superfood offerings, and we look forward to sharing these exciting new menu items with our valued customers."

The three new smoothies also joining the menu keep in the theme of tropical, summer vibes as temperatures heat up. Paradise-longing customers will love the new Pina Colada smoothie made with Organic Coconut Blend, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Mango Juice and Coconut Milk. The Purple Passion smoothie makes the perfect on-the-go treat, crafted with Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pitaya and Apple Juice. And, the latest smoothie to hit the Vitality Bowls menu is a sweet, simple and irresistible Groovy Guava smoothie made with Guava, Organic Acerola, Banana, Strawberries and Mango Juice.

Customers who sign up for the Vitality Bowls Loyalty Program and order from their local café on June 21, National Smoothie Day, will also have the change to try the brand-new smoothie offerings at a discount, with a Buy One Get One 50% Off deal to celebrate the holiday.

Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry since its inception in 2011. Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has solidified itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls—a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods.

All Vitality Bowls menu items are made to order and prepared in a kitchen designed to avoid cross contact for customers with food allergies. The brand’s menu items are also free of ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.