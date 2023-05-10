Vitality Bowls Announces Fifth Annual Campaign to Raise Awareness Around Allergies

To honor Vitality Bowls’ mission to educate consumers on food allergy safety and provide an allergy-friendly, health-focused menu to guests, the company has announced its fifth annual campaign to raise awareness, promote advocacy and inspire education around food allergies during Allergy Awareness Month in May.

In partnership with Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT), Vitality Bowls cafés throughout the country are encouraging guests to order its exclusive Bowl of the Month, the Super Berry Bowl, during the month of May. Vitality Bowls has agreed to donate ten percent of all Super Berry Bowl proceeds to FAACT, the nonprofit organization committed to increasing education on food allergies, anaphylaxis and improving the safety of children and adults worldwide who are affected by food allergies.

“Vitality Bowls is a brand that was built on the demand for food and allergy safety – holding its mission to spread awareness at its core. We’ve built our kitchens with this goal in mind, striving to avoid cross-contact with common food allergens,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “Each year, we look forward to partnering with FAACT to help spread the word on food allergy awareness. The organization’s work is outstanding and critical when it comes to educating consumers on food allergies and we aim to create a greater impact for those whose lives are touched by food allergies.”

Vitality Bowls franchisees, Brian and Kathy Hom, crafted the Super Berry Bowl in honor of their son BJ who passed away from an allergic reaction in 2008. The Hom family decided to franchise with Vitality Bowls, taking their mission of spreading food allergy awareness to the next level. The Super Berry Bowl contains açaí blended with strawberries and blueberries, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, mulberries, goji berries, and honey. The Bowl will be available at all Vitality Bowls locations through May 31.

Over the last decade, Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has solidified itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods.