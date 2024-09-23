Vitality Bowls, the Northern California-born superfood café franchise known for its nutritious and allergy-friendly acai bowls, smoothies, wraps and more, has announced that it has partnered with Stream. The collaboration between Vitality Bowls and the automated software service will help streamline online ordering and menu updates across point-of-sale (POS) systems, third-party delivery and other integrated systems.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to reinvigorate our online ordering systems with Stream,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “With 70 brick-and-mortar Vitality Bowls cafés and 70 ghost kitchens for our virtual brand, Harvest Kitchen, we knew that Stream was the best option for us as we looked toward the next step of our growth and evolution. We are confident that the simplified multi-location menu management will enhance the online ordering and third-party delivery experiences for our franchisees.”

Stream provides an answer for restaurant franchise companies, like Vitality Bowls, who manage multiple menus and ordering platforms across a multitude of business locations and franchise owners. From managing third-party orders to overseeing multiple menus and prices, Stream simplifies the process with smooth onboarding and an easy-to-use solution.

“At Stream, we design our products with simplicity in mind, so even complex tasks like integrating your POS with third-party platforms don’t come with a steep learning curve or a frustrating experience. It’s designed so you can hand the product to your franchisees, managers or team members, and they’ll be able to jump right in and get started,” said Marc Marras, Co-founder and Head of Product for Stream. “We put this to the test with Vitality Bowls, a brand managing a complicated menu structure across 70 locations, each handled by over 40 different franchisees, all of whom also run a Virtual Brand (Harvest Kitchen). By providing a few easy-to-follow guides and a quick demo, their franchisees and corporate team were able to roll out Stream across all their locations.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.