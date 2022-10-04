Vitality Bowls Announces Winners of Back-to-School Contest

Vitality Bowls, a leading superfood café brand that focuses on delivering high-caliber açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, salads and more, has announced the winners of its nationwide Back-to-School Contest.

Honoring local teachers and school administrators who have gone above and beyond for their communities, Vitality Bowls will provide the five winners of the contest with free açaí bowls for a year. After collecting submissions from across the country, the brand announced the following teachers as the winners of its drawing:

·Debi C. of Watertown, Massachusetts

·Jessica D. of Watertown, Massachusetts

·Michelle S. of Omaha, Nebraska

·Nancy C. of Danville, California

·Allison M. of Santa Clara, California

“Lending a helping hand to local teachers with the Back-to-School campaign has been a great privilege for us,” says Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “From the bottom of our hearts, we’d like to extend our gratitude to all who participated in the contest and shared their stories. It’s incredibly touching to hear about the impact that these incredible educators have made on the lives of our community members. Awarding these five winners with a year’s worth of açai bowls is the least we could do.”

To qualify for the Back-to-School contest, individuals nominated their favorite teacher or school administrator and explained how that individual has positively impacted students and local community members. The contest launched nationwide on August 8 and winners were selected in early September.

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry, selling well over 10 million açaí bowls since its inception. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.