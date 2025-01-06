Vitality Bowls, the nation’s leading superfood café concept specializing in nutrient-packed açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, grain bowls, and more, is building off of the momentum and innovation it generated in 2024 to hit the ground running in the new year.

The Northern California-based company marked more than one decade of providing allergy-friendly, health-focused menu items to communities across the country earlier this year when it celebrated its 13th year in business. This milestone was complemented by a series of significant accomplishments that reinforce Vitality Bowls’ commitment to health, innovation, and continued expansion.

“2024 was a transformative year for Vitality Bowls,” said Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “We experienced exciting growth with several new location openings in key markets such as Arizona, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia. We also launched innovative programs around our new cold-pressed juices and virtual brand, Harvest Kitchen, pushing the boundaries of what it means to offer clean, nutritious food that tastes good too. Our continued expansion reflects our mission to make healthy eating accessible to all, and we’re eager to carry this momentum into 2025 as we aim to grow even further and connect with more communities nationwide.”

In the past year, Vitality Bowls opened eight new locations, including its first-ever café in the state of New Jersey and its fourth location in the state of Arizona. Additionally, the brand expanded its offerings with the introduction of cold-pressed bottled juices, shots and smoothies across the Texas market, and its virtual restaurant brand, Harvest Kitchen, which introduced savory, protein-packed bowls, wraps, and other menu items to complement its impressive lineup of superfood dishes. In 2024, Vitality Bowls sold over 1.2 million açai bowls and continued its advocacy for food allergy education, partnering for the fifth year with the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT). In addition, Vitality Bowls earned continued recognition by securing a spot on the Franchise Times Top 400 for the sixth consecutive year, cementing its status as a leader in the restaurant and franchise sectors.

With a diverse and growing menu of nutrient-dense superfoods, Vitality Bowls remains a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals. Whether it’s the vibrant acai bowl – the Superfood Bowl – or the satisfying Chimichurri Steak Wrap, Vitality Bowls continues to offer customizable, made-to-order meals designed to support wellness without sacrificing convenience. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains unwavering in its mission to bring accessible, high-quality food to all.