Vitality Bowls Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Loyalty Member Promotion

Leading superfood concept and allergy-friendly café, Vitality Bowls, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, the brand is rewarding its Loyalty Members with $10 menu items for 10 days as it prepares for the best year yet with exciting new menu innovations.

November 1 through November 10, Loyalty Members, or customers who download the Vitality Bowls mobile app, can redeem the $10 promotion on any grain bowl, salad, or medium açaí bowl.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to be celebrating a decade of Vitality Bowls, and to reward our loyal customers for believing in us along the way,” says Roy Gilad, CEO of Vitality Bowls who co-founded the company with his wife, Tara. “What started out as a small business idea to combat our daughter’s severe food allergies, and fill the need for allergy-friendly dining options, has since led to a thriving franchise concept and superfood movement that has expanded across the country.”

Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry since its inception in 2011. Originating in Northern California, the café is now featured in 19 states with nearly 145 cafes open and in development. The brand’s growth momentum continues its positive trajectory with four new franchise agreements and seven new signed leases that will add more than 12 new stores to Vitality Bowls’ superfood movement across the United States.

In August of this year, the strength of Vitality Bowls and its leadership team was further solidified with the addition of experienced restaurant executive John Mascali. After joining the brand as its newest Chief Operations Officer, Mascali now leads national strategies and operational leadership to support the sales and operations of the company.

During the first two quarters of 2021, Vitality Bowls saw systemwide sales increase significantly from the first half of 2020. With the newly added Savory Menu, which launches nationwide at all Vitality Bowls locations this fall, the superfood café is also on track to reduce labor costs and increase store AUV, leading to boosted sales performances across all markets.

“We are so proud of what Vitality Bowls has accomplished over the past decade,” says Tara Gilad, President and Co-Founder. “Our corporate and franchise teams have been hard at work for more than a year now, planning and executing these menu innovations. We are looking forward to sharing the new menu with guests as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary and we can’t wait to see what the next decade holds for our brand.”

Among the new additions is the Supergreen Goddess Salad, made with a blend of super greens, chicken, egg, avocado, radish, cucumber, topped with feta cheese, mint, superseed crunch and house-made green goddess dressing and the Vitality Wrap, a tomato basil tortilla with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch.

Since the brand’s inception, Vitality Bowls has offered made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable açaí bowl options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas, strawberries and organic flax seed).