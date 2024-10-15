Vitality Bowls, the nation’s leading superfood café concept specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, grain bowls and more, is celebrating its 13th anniversary this October. To mark this milestone, Vitality Bowls is rewarding its loyal customers with a week of special promotions and giveaways.

From October 13-19, members of the Vitality Bowls Loyalty Program will receive 13 percent off on their orders, commemorating the 13 years Vitality Bowls has been in business. The superfood brand also invites social media followers to partake in the celebrations by offering free açaí bowl giveaways daily on the official Vitality Bowls Instagram page all week long.

“As we celebrate 13 remarkable years, it’s incredible to look back at how far we’ve come in fulfilling our mission to bring healthy meals to as many communities as possible,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Our dedication to quality and wellness remains at the heart of everything. Our anniversary is a testament to the passion and hard work of our franchisees, team members, and loyal guests who have been with us on this journey—here’s to many more years of nourishing communities together!”

Since its inception in 2011, Vitality Bowls has been dedicated to transforming the way people think about healthy eating in the quick-service restaurant space. This past year, the brand saw continued growth and expansion, including the launch of Harvest Kitchen, a virtual brand focusing on savory, protein-based meals, and the expansion of bottled cold-pressed juices. Vitality Bowls now boasts over 120 cafés either open or in development across 18 states, with recent growth in key markets such as Georgia, Texas and Arizona.

“Thirteen years ago, we had a vision to bring clean, healthy, and allergy-conscious options to the fast-casual space, and seeing how that vision has grown into what Vitality Bowls is today is incredibly rewarding,” said Roy Gilad, Co-Founder and CEO of Vitality Bowls. “The support and enthusiasm of our guests, and the dedicated work of our franchisees are the driving forces behind our success. We’re proud of the positive impact we’ve had over the years on the communities we serve, and we look forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and setting the bar in the wellness and health-food category.”

Vitality Bowls has established itself as a leader in the health food industry, offering a wide range of açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, grain bowls, and more. With its focus on nutrient-dense superfoods and customizable, made-to-order meals, the brand has set itself apart as a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals. From fan-favorite bowls like the Superfood Bowl to hearty options like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap, Vitality Bowls continues to provide a diverse menu that appeals to a broad range of tastes and preferences. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to its mission of promoting health and wellness through accessible, high-quality food.