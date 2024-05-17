Vitality Bowls, the leading health-food café concept that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls and more, made with antioxidant-rich and nutritious superfoods, announced the debut of its newest café in Bee Cave on Friday, May 17. Spearheaded by local residents and entrepreneurs, Anshuk Saxena and Shereen Chand, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Bee Cave will be offering exclusive deals, including a Buy One Get One free promotion on all açaí bowls on May 17, and Buy One Get One 50% Off on any menu item on May 18-19.

“The anticipation for our nutritious menu has been steadily mounting, and we’re on the brink of opening our doors! The Bee Cave community and neighboring areas have eagerly awaited our arrival, with numerous inquiries each week about our opening date,” says Shereen.

Vitality Bowls is poised to become a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals seeking a variety of nutritious options. Whether customers desire a quick and nourishing breakfast, a post-workout replenishment, or a convenient meal on the go, the menu caters to diverse dietary preferences and requirements. In addition to serving wholesome fare, Vitality Bowls is committed to actively engaging with the community. The establishment looks forward to participating in local events and initiatives, contributing to a culture of wellness and vitality not only in Bee Cave but also extending its reach beyond.

“Our mission is to showcase the importance of nutritious eating for a happy, healthy life,” continues Shereen. “Fortunately, we’ve not only made it nutritious but also incredibly delicious for residents of Bee Cave.”

Situated at 3620 Ranch Road 620 South, near the intersection of Ranch Road 620 South and Ladera Boulevard in front of the Home Depot, the new Bee Cave café marks the 10th Vitality Bowls establishment in Texas, and the second in the greater Austin area.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re thrilled about the arrival of our newest Vitality Bowls café under the leadership of Anshuk and Shereen. As a brand deeply committed to nourishing communities, we’re confident that they are the perfect entrepreneurs to share the delicious and nutritious world of Vitality Bowls with Bee Cave residents,” says Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Their business experience, commitment to customer service, and understanding of our mission make them the ideal partner to grow our vibrant superfood concept and revolutionize healthy eating in the greater Austin area.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.