Vitality Bowls, the leading health-focused café concept specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, grain bowls, and more made with antioxidant-rich superfoods, has announced the upcoming opening of its newest café in Hackensack on May 9. Led by local residents and entrepreneurs Amit and Tuhina Patel, the new café will offer the community a go-to destination for quick, nutritious meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

Situated at 50 Main Street in the bustling main strip of town, the new café marks the second Vitality Bowls establishment in New Jersey, contributing to the 70+ locations open now nationwide. To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Hackensack will be offering exclusive deals, including Buy One Get One FREE on all açaí bowls on May 9, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item from May 9 to May 11.

“Tuhina and I have been looking forward to bringing Vitality Bowls to Hackensack ever since we opened our first café last year in Harrison,” said Amit Patel, an entrepreneur and co-owner of Vitality Bowls in New Jersey. “Our goal is to make healthy eating more accessible to as many people as possible and we’re dedicated to serving meals made with the freshest, highest quality ingredients—without any fillers like ice or frozen yogurt in our açaí bowls and smoothies. Vitality Bowls is all about helping people fuel their bodies with nutritious, great-tasting food, and we’re proud to now offer that to the Hackensack community.”

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re excited to welcome another Vitality Bowls location to New Jersey, led by the incredible team of Amit and Tuhina Patel,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Their passion for wellness, strong business acumen, and dedication to exceptional customer service make them the ideal leaders to bring our superfood café concept to Hackensack. We’re confident they’ll make a meaningful impact in the community, just as they have in Harrison, by making healthy, nutrient-rich meals more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, the brand’s mobile app and loyalty program, adds another layer of convenience to the guest experience. The program allows members to accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online with ease and more. In addition to exclusive deals and freebies, Loyalty Club members can redeem a complimentary açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward for every 150 Vitality Points they accumulate.