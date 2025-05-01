Continuing its commitment to food allergy safety and education, Vitality Bowls is partnering with the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT) for the seventh year in a row. Throughout Allergy Awareness Month this May, Vitality Bowls cafés nationwide will come together to support food allergy awareness and education in their communities.

During the month of May, Vitality Bowls invites guests to make a difference while enjoying a delicious, nutrient-packed treat. By purchasing the limited-time Super Berry Bowl, customers can directly support food allergy education and awareness, creating safer environments for individuals affected by food allergies. Ten percent of sales from the bowl will be donated to FAACT. Whether dining in, ordering online, or through the Vitality Bowls app, the Super Berry Bowl helps fund vital resources for all those affected by food allergies.

Keeping allergy awareness at the forefront in May and beyond, Vitality Bowls will also debut a brand-new granola that’s both delicious and allergy friendly. The new blend launches at all café locations on May 1, and is made with organic, gluten-free oats and produced in a 100% peanut- and tree nut-free facility that’s also free from dairy, eggs, and gluten—making it safe and inclusive for those with common food allergies. The new organic granola is also vegan, non-GMO, and made without artificial flavors or colors. This change reflects a larger commitment to creating a worry-free, nourishing experience for everyone who eats at Vitality Bowls.

“Food allergy safety isn’t just part of our mission at Vitality Bowls—it’s at the root of everything we do,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “For so many individuals and families, including my own, navigating food allergies is a daily reality. That’s why we are unwavering in our commitment to providing allergy-friendly, nutritious options and fostering a community of support. Partnering with FAACT allows us to take that commitment even further—raising awareness, educating others, and empowering those impacted by food allergies to live with confidence.”

The Super Berry Bowl features a blend of organic açaí, strawberries, and blueberries, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, mulberries, goji berries, and honey. This bowl was created by Vitality Bowls San Jose franchisees Brian and Kathy Hom in honor of their son, BJ, whose passing in 2008 highlighted the critical need for food allergy awareness. Their dedication to advocacy led them to partner with Vitality Bowls, using their platform to support and educate others on food allergy safety. Available at all Vitality Bowls locations through May 31, the Super Berry Bowl is more than just a meal—it’s a lasting symbol of support for the food allergy community.

For over a decade, Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.