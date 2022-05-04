Vitality Bowls to Drive Awareness for Food Allergy Awareness Month

Led by its mission to educate consumers on food allergy safety, Vitality Bowls is leading a campaign for the fourth consecutive year to shed light on food allergy awareness, advocacy and education.

During the month of May and in partnership with the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT), Vitality Bowls cafés across the country are encouraging guests to order its exclusive Bowl of the Month, the Super Berry Bowl. Vitality Bowls has pledged to donate 10 percent of proceeds from the Super Berry Bowl to FAACT, a long-term partner and nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing education about food allergies, anaphylaxis and enhancing the safety of children and adults worldwide affected by food allergies.

“At its core, Vitality Bowls is a brand created out of the demand for food allergy safety—it’s why we’ve built our kitchens to avoid cross contact of common food allergens,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder and president of Vitality Bowls. “We’re thrilled to continue bringing awareness to this issue with the help of FAACT. The work they do to educate consumers on food allergy awareness is crucial, and through our donations from Super Berry Bowl proceeds, we’ll be able to make an even bigger impact for those who suffer from food allergies.”

Vitality Bowls franchisees, Brian and Kathy Hom, created the Super Berry Bowl for their son BJ who passed away due to an allergic reaction to peanuts. The Hom family dedicated their lives to spreading awareness about food allergies, and decided to franchise with Vitality Bowls to take their mission to the next level. The Super Berry bowl, which contains açaí blended with strawberries and blueberries, topped with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries, mulberries, goji berries, and honey, will be available at all Vitality Bowls locations through May 31.

Over the last decade, Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has solidified itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods.

All Vitality Bowls menu items are made to order and prepared in a kitchen designed to avoid cross contact for customers with food allergies. The brand’s bowls and smoothies are free of ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.