Vitality Bowls Expands to Modesto, California

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneurs, Silvana and Reter Robin, to open the renowned superfood café in Modesto.

Silvana and Reter are planning to open the café near the up-and-coming Market Place shopping center and popular community Village One area, where the health-focused fast casual restaurant will grant local residents, professionals and visitors access to an assortment of nutrient-dense foods not found elsewhere. Following the first Vitality Bowls opening, Silvana and Reter hope to continue on to other locations.

“The fresh ingredients and superfoods that Vitality Bowls offers will pave a new way for clean-eating in the Modesto area,” says Silvana Robin, a seasoned business professional with over 30 years of retail management experience. “There is something for everyone on the Vitality Bowls menu, including various gluten free and vegan options. The café will be a great place for folks to enjoy delicious food they can feel good about, and as a life-long Modesto resident who is committed to healthy living, I know it will be the perfect addition to the local business community and restaurant scene.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Silvana and Reter are exactly the right entrepreneurs to grow the brand in Modesto,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “They truly embody the Vitality Bowls values and share our mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

There are currently more than 140 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.