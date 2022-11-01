Vitality Bowl's Friendswood, Texas, Store is Under New Leaderhship

Vitality Bowls, a superfood café which focuses on providing top-quality açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, grain bowls and more, announced today its Friendswood café is under new ownership. Local entrepreneur, Latasha Jones, has been named as the café’s new owner and operator.

To commemorate the re-opening, Vitality Bowls Friendswood will be offering exclusive Buy One Get One free açaí bowl November 4; $5 menu items November 5; and Buy One Get One 50% off any menu item November 6. All offers are valid in-store, online and through the Vitality Bowls mobile app.

“We are thrilled to offer diverse menu options to community members and existing Vitality Bowls fans in Friendswood,” says Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. “Our fan-favorite açaí bowls and signature smoothies pair perfectly with our warm wraps, toasts, grain bowls and salads. Local residents can enjoy tasty, nutritious meals that they can feel good about, while also supporting a small business.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of delectable options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, garlic aioli, superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 130 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.