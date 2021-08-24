Vitality Bowls Gets Ready for Growth Surge

Leading superfoods concept and allergy-friendly café, Vitality Bowls, is coming off of two successful quarters and is geared up for noteworthy expansion in the balance of 2021.

Approaching its 10-year anniversary in October of this year, the Northern California-based company has recently announced four new franchise agreements and seven new signed leases that will add more than 12 new stores to Vitality Bowls’ growing footprint, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the health-food franchise space.

“After a strong start to the year, we are even more thrilled about what’s in store for Vitality Bowls in the months ahead,” says Roy Gilad, CEO of Vitality Bowls, who founded the company with his wife and company executive Tara. “Our development and operational teams have been hard at work for more than a year now, strengthening our franchise development strategies, planning and executing pivotal menu innovations and enhancing the capabilities and resources that go into the support we give to our franchisees.

During the first two quarters of 2021, the brand’s systemwide sales increased by 68 percent from the first half of 2020. And, the newly-announced Savory Menu that Vitality Bowls will launch nationally this fall, featuring grain bowls, salads, wraps and toasts, has already proved to be successful in selected regional test markets, resulting in reduced labor costs and increased store AUV, boosting sales performances for participating franchise locations across all test markets.

This month, Vitality Bowls also announced the addition of John Mascali to its leadership team. Joining the brand as its newest Chief Operations Officer, Danville, California-based Mascali will now lead national strategies and operational leadership to support café sales and operations.

“We’re so proud of our team’s resilience and continued commitment to our mission to bring healthy dining alternatives and allergy-friendly nutrition to local communities across the country,” adds Gilad. “As we celebrate our 10th year in business, Vitality Bowls is stronger than ever and we would not be in this position without the incredible work and dedication our corporate and franchisee team members have put in over the last decade.”

Nationwide growth remains a priority for the brand this year, and the company has identified markets in California, Texas, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee and Florida as a natural next step for Vitality Bowls.

Since its inception in 2011, Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls has established itself as America’s superfood café – combining a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items containing high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. The brand specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods.