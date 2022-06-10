Vitality Bowls Heads to Huntersville, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls – a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with a variety of superfoods – will be opening its doors to the Huntersville community on June 17, and will offer $6 smoothies and $10 Vitality, Tropical or Nutty Acaí Bowls for the grand opening weekend. The new location will be the second for owners, Karine Morency and Ted Flinter, joining the existing café in Cornelius.

“We are excited to be opening a new Vitality Bowls Café, bringing the wellness movement with healthy eating and menu offerings to our friends and family in Huntersville,” says Karine. “We’ve seen how well our community has responded to our Cornelius restaurant, and, with increasing demand for healthy fast casual options, we felt the need to expand our offerings to the Huntersville area.”

The new café will be conveniently located at 9832 Gilead Road in Huntersville. As the brand’s third location in North Carolina, the café joins nearly 145 locations open or in development nationwide .

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bona fide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Vitality Bowls offers a variety of options including the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, pineapple, coconut milk, goji berries and bee pollen), Green Bowl (with graviola, strawberries, kale, dates, spirulina and hemp seeds) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, strawberries, banana, organic granola and honey).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes warm and savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

All açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

“Every Vitality Bowls serves as a place where anyone can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting,” says Tara Gilad, co-founder Vitality Bowls. “We look forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls mission with the Huntersville community.”