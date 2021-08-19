Vitality Bowls Hires John Mascali as Chief Operating Officer

A new chief operating officer is in place for Vitality Bowls, the pioneer superfood café franchise growing nationwide.

Today, the brand announced the appointment of experienced restaurant executive John Mascali to the role. Mascali is responsible for the national strategic and operational leadership supporting franchisee sales and operations, as well as furthering the franchise opportunity for the brand as a whole.

“I’m thrilled to join Vitality Bowls during such an exciting time,” says Mascali. “The infrastructure and team already in place have created a sound foundation for the brand, which is key as we continue to grow. I look forward to helping bring the superfood movement to new communities across the country.”

Based in Vitality Bowls’ home market of Danville, CA, Mascali brings more than 30 years of relevant business and restaurant industry experience to the position. Most notably, he recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Meridian Restaurants, leading day-to-day operational functions for 136 restaurants, including Burger King, Black Bear Diner, and Chili’s. Over the years, Mascali has successfully lead teams and driven franchise growth and operations, providing him with an excellent footing to lead Vitality Bowls.

“John’s extensive career in restaurant operations is going to be an asset to his work with Vitality Bowls,” says Roy Gilad, founder and CEO of Vitality Bowls. “We believe he will have an important role in not only expanding our brand nationwide, but also supporting our existing franchisees.”